Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Completing 2 Years In Bollywood: I'm Very Proud Of Her Hard Work & Dedication

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday made her acting debut with Karan Johar's rom-com Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. While the film failed to make a mark like his predecessor, Ananya did catch the audience's attention with her effervescent act.

Her second outing, Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh turned out to be a box office spinner, and within a short span of time, the young girl garnered a solid fan-base. Ananya recently clocked 2 years in Bollywood and her actor-dad Chunky Panday is quite proud of her achievements.

Speaking about the same, the Aankhen actor told ETimes, "Ananya has kept her mind very strong during the last year and I wish and pray that she always enjoys her journey in the world of cinema."

With just two-film old, the actress is now all set to enter the Telugu film industry with Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film Liger. On being asked if he is happy with the way Ananya's acting career is shaping up despite the onging COVID-19 scenario, Chunky said that he is very proud of her, and her hard work and dedication.

"I am very, very proud of her and her hard work and dedication. Her quest to learn and constantly update herself is appealing. I am really grateful for these two lovely years she's had and there are many, many more years to come, hopefully," Chunky was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Ananya had reflected upon her journey in an interview with a leading daily and said, "It's been such a wonderful journey these past two years and I'm truly so grateful and blessed to be living my dream. I wouldn't be here without the love, encouragement, wisdom and advice from all the people I am surrounded by. I'm forever thankful to all the technicians, directors, DOPs and actors I've worked with because I've learned so much from each and every one of them which will be lessons I'll carry with me forever."

Workwise, Ananya Panday's upcoming projects include Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and Shakun Batra's domestic noir drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.