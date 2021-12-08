Ananya Panday's Sultry Look In Red Is Like Cherry On The Cake

Gen Z diva Ananya Panday keeps us intrigued with her sartorial choices time and again. Her fashion sense and style statement is quite impressive and always on-point. The actress recently raised the hotness bar with her red hot outfit, slaying her sultry best.

Ananya striked midweek blues with her hottest look, shared a series of sensuous pictures on her Instagram handle.

The actress served up rich chic looks in red and gave yet another visual treat to the fans. Spicy red lipstick, nude makeup and bun complimented her attire. Teaming up her dress with red heels, the beauty queen blended her sass and poise into her hottest avatar ever. Her post captioned, "The cherry on the cake 🍒"

On the work front, Ananya has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen next in the Pan-India film Liger opposing Vijay Deverakonda, Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.