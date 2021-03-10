Ananya Panday Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Seema Khan, Her Throwback Pic Is Unmissable

Ananya Panday is not only one of the most sought after gen-next celebs on the block but also enjoys a massive social media fan-following. The actor often shares some fun aspects of her personal and professional life with her fans. The actor recently shared a beautiful birthday wish for Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan. However, Ananya's throwback picture in the post was also an adorable sight to behold.

Talking about the same, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story to share her birthday wish for Seema Khan. For the unversed, Seema is a close friend of Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday. The post had a younger Seema posing for the camera in white attire. The Student Of The Year 2 actor placed a birthday crown emoji above Seema's head in the picture and captioned her message for her stating, "Happy Bday Seeemoid! Love and hugs and cake always" along with a red heart emoji. However, one could not help but notice a little Ananya in the picture. Ananya can be seen donning pink attire and a colourful cap while being nestled in her mother's lap. Along with her, Seema's son Nirvan can also be seen in Bhavana's lap. A much younger Ananya and Nirvan make way for a super cute sight. Take a look at the picture shared by Ananya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in director Shakun Batra's next. The actor will be starring opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the same. By the looks of some BTS pictures from the sets of the untitled film, Ananya has been having a blast shooting with Deepika for the movie. Apart from that, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will also be seen alongside South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the pan India movie, Liger. The first look of the film was unveiled sometime back and had sent fans into a frenzy. The fans are inevitably waiting with bated breath to see the fresh pairing of Ananya and Vijay on the big screen. The movie has been helmed by Puri Jagganadh and will be releasing on September 9, 2021.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Started Doubting Herself When She Was Trolled For Being Thin; 'People Said I Look Like A Boy'

Also Read: Ananya Panday On Making Her Debut In South Film Industry With Liger: It's Four Times The Excitement