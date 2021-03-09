Ananya Panday Started Doubting Herself When She Was Trolled For Being Thin; ‘People Said I Look Like A Boy’

Being a public figure has its own pros and cons and no one knows it better than the star kids, who start facing paparazzi even before making a name for themselves in the film industry. Speaking about the same, Ananya spoke to Bollywood Bubble and recalled how netizens were mean to her appearances even before she made her debut in Bollywood.

Reminiscing about the days before the release of Student Of The Year 2, the Khaali Peeli actress said, "I don't remember the exact time but I remember there used to be pictures of me with my parents. At that time, I wasn't an actor. I would go out with my parents and as I said, I was very thin. People said I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all those kinds of things."

She further said that at that time, those comments affected her, because those were the times when she was forming her self-confidence and was learning to love herself.

"And then, when you feel like someone else is pulling you down, you start doubting yourself, the way you look and everything. But I feel like now, slowly, I am reaching a point where I am just focusing on accepting myself," added Ananya.

When asked if she has become thick-skinned enough so that trolls don't affect her mental peace, Ananya said that she feels like she is reaching that point in her life now.

"It's an ongoing process. I can't say that it doesn't hurt me. I feel like I am pretty thick-skinned and strong," asserted the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress.

Unfortunately, not only Ananya, but many young stars have been victims of body-shaming and received flak over their appearances.

