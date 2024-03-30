Boney Kapoor Reveals Familial Rift With Anil Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2' Casting Decisions

In a revealing conversation with Zoom, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor shared insights into the familial discord that has arisen following the casting decisions for "No Entry 2." This sequel to the 2005 hit, "No Entry," is creating waves even before its production, not just among fans but within the Kapoor family itself.

Anil Kapoor, a star of the original film, found himself excluded from the sequel's lineup. This decision has led to a significant rift between him and his brother, Boney Kapoor. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have been announced as the leads for the upcoming movie, under the direction of Anees Bazmee.

Boney Kapoor on the Rift with Anil Kapoor

Boney Kapoor opened up about the situation, stating that Anil Kapoor was upset after learning he wasn't cast in "No Entry 2." "Before I could tell my brother Anil Kapoor about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked," Boney Kapoor explained.

The producer tried to justify his casting choices by highlighting the current popularity and the dynamic chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. He also noted Diljit Dosanjh's massive fan following as reasons for their selection. "I wanted to make it relevant in today's time. That's why I did this casting," Boney Kapoor added.

Despite attempts at justification, it appears the decision has deeply affected the relationship between the two brothers. Boney Kapoor revealed that Anil Kapoor is "angry, not talking" to him properly after the news broke. He expressed hope for reconciliation, stating, "I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let's see."

No Entry 2: A Look Ahead

The much-anticipated "No Entry 2" has already started generating buzz, although shooting is scheduled to begin in 2025. With Anees Bazmee at the helm as director, expectations are high for this sequel.

The original "No Entry" featured Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in leading roles. It was well-received by audiences for its humor and engaging storyline. Fans of the original film are eager to see how the new cast will embody the spirit of the 2005 hit.

As Bollywood waits for further developments on "No Entry 2," all eyes will be on the Kapoor brothers to see if their bond can withstand the strain of professional decisions. The film industry is no stranger to controversies, but it often sees resolutions that mend fences and restore relationships.