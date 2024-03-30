Boney Kapoor Reveals Familial Rift With Anil Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2' Casting Decisions

In
a
revealing
conversation
with
Zoom,
Bollywood
producer
Boney
Kapoor
shared
insights
into
the
familial
discord
that
has
arisen
following
the
casting
decisions
for
"No
Entry
2." This
sequel
to
the
2005
hit,
"No
Entry,"
is
creating
waves
even
before
its
production,
not
just
among
fans
but
within
the
Kapoor
family
itself.
Anil
Kapoor,
a
star
of
the
original
film,
found
himself
excluded
from
the
sequel's
lineup.
This
decision
has
led
to
a
significant
rift
between
him
and
his
brother,
Boney
Kapoor.
Varun
Dhawan,
Arjun
Kapoor,
and
Diljit
Dosanjh
have
been
announced
as
the
leads
for
the
upcoming
movie,
under
the
direction
of
Anees
Bazmee.
Boney
Kapoor
on
the
Rift
with
Anil
Kapoor
Boney
Kapoor
opened
up
about
the
situation,
stating
that
Anil
Kapoor
was
upset
after
learning
he
wasn't
cast
in
"No
Entry
2."
"Before
I
could
tell
my
brother
Anil
Kapoor
about
the
No
Entry
sequel
and
the
cast
involved,
he
got
angry
as
the
news
was
already
leaked,"
Boney
Kapoor
explained.
The
producer
tried
to
justify
his
casting
choices
by
highlighting
the
current
popularity
and
the
dynamic
chemistry
between
Varun
Dhawan
and
Arjun
Kapoor.
He
also
noted
Diljit
Dosanjh's
massive
fan
following
as
reasons
for
their
selection.
"I
wanted
to
make
it
relevant
in
today's
time.
That's
why
I
did
this
casting,"
Boney
Kapoor
added.
Despite
attempts
at
justification,
it
appears
the
decision
has
deeply
affected
the
relationship
between
the
two
brothers.
Boney
Kapoor
revealed
that
Anil
Kapoor
is
"angry,
not
talking"
to
him
properly
after
the
news
broke.
He
expressed
hope
for
reconciliation,
stating,
"I
hope
it
all
gets
sorted
out
soon.
Let's
see."
No
Entry
2:
A
Look
Ahead
The
much-anticipated
"No
Entry
2"
has
already
started
generating
buzz,
although
shooting
is
scheduled
to
begin
in
2025.
With
Anees
Bazmee
at
the
helm
as
director,
expectations
are
high
for
this
sequel.
The
original
"No
Entry"
featured
Salman
Khan,
Fardeen
Khan,
and
Anil
Kapoor
in
leading
roles.
It
was
well-received
by
audiences
for
its
humor
and
engaging
storyline.
Fans
of
the
original
film
are
eager
to
see
how
the
new
cast
will
embody
the
spirit
of
the
2005
hit.
As
Bollywood
waits
for
further
developments
on
"No
Entry
2,"
all
eyes
will
be
on
the
Kapoor
brothers
to
see
if
their
bond
can
withstand
the
strain
of
professional
decisions.
The
film
industry
is
no
stranger
to
controversies,
but
it
often
sees
resolutions
that
mend
fences
and
restore
relationships.