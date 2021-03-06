anshula-and-arjun-kapoor-pen-heart-touching-notes-for-birthday-girl-janhvi-kapoor

Siblings Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor penned beautiful notes for their sister Janhvi Kapoor on their Instagram pages, as she turned a year older today. It's known to all that Janhvi shares great equation with both Arjun and Anshula, and never fails to shower love on them.

Wishing Janhvi on her 24th birhday, Arjun shared a throwback picture from the sets of Koffee With Karan and captioned it as, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can't promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.."

On this Janhvi replied, "❤️ U"

Anshula, on other hand, shared multiple throwback pictures with Janhvi and penned a long note along with them. She wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine @janhvikapoor ❤️ you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there's nothing in this world that you can't conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that's something I hope I can learn from you."

She further wrote, "You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you're not alone. I love you with all my heart. 😘 #MyBaeBestBae #SistersBeforeMisters"

Going by the pictures shared by Anshula, one can see that how beautifully their bond have evolved over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently busy with the promotion of her forthcoming release Roohi, which is a horror comedy. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film also casts Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, and is slated to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.