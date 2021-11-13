Anushka Sharma Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her And Virat Kohli But It Has A 'Coffee Connection'

Anushka Sharma is currently stationed in the UAE along with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She had accompanied her husband to the location for the T20 World Cup matches. However, Anushka has been sharing many delightful pictures of her fun time in the location and her latest post is nothing less than a treat for all the 'Virushka' fans.

Taking to her social media handle, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of a cup of coffee. However, what stole the show was that the coffee had her and Virat Kohli's picture in it. The picture was a throwback one from when they had announced their pregnancy last year. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress captioned the same stating, "We are so delicious" along with a lip-smacking emoji. Take a look at the same.

Recently Anushka Sharma opened up about the phase of her pregnancy in a recent interview with Grazia. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress stated how she was worried that she will not like her body once she gives birth to her child due to the societal expectations of society for a woman to look a certain way after her pregnancy. The actress told the magazine, "Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that's thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers before they get pregnant, and definitely after they've had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking - am I going to hate my body?" adding that she also had a conversation with her husband Virat Kohli wherein she told him that she is comfortable with her body even though it is not toned as before.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will reportedly be essaying the main role in the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami even though the actress has not spoken about the project yet. Apart from that, she will be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The movie will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will also star Swastika Mukherjee, Tripti Dimri and the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.