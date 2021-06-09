Arjun Kapoor Feels Rejuvenated With Success Of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; 'I Will Cherish This For A Long Time'

Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is currentlly streaming on Amazon Prime, has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all nooks and corners. Arjun is being lauded for his portrayal of a corrupt Haryanvi cop in this dark comedy helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Recently in a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he feels rejuvenated with the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as he hasn't got this amount of love and recognition since his debut film Ishaqzaade. Calling it 'rare' feeling, Arjun said that he will cherish it for a long time.

"I haven't got this amount of love and recognition since my debut Ishaqzaade. We actors are hungry for love and attention and we bear ourselves every single time we come on screen. It is the appreciation from audiences and critics and keeps us going. For me, I feel rejuvenated with the success of SAPF and how people have reacted to my acting. This is a rare feeling and I will cherish this for a long time," Arjun told the leading daily.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor said that he isn't a critically friendly actor and all this love and appreciation will drive him to perform better on screen.

Hindustan Times quoted Arjun as saying, "It will motivate me and push me to do better as a performer. I'm not a critical friendly actor because of the films that I generally do. So, it feels amazing that they have appreciated my performance and I can't thank them enough."

The actor further added that he wants to take the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as the start of a brand new phase in his acting career.

Arjun was quoted as saying, "It is not easy to not get adulation as an actor and I have been through that phase. So, for me, I want to prolong this moment as much as I can and I want to use this feeling to put my best foot forward in the projects that I do next."

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actor has some interesting films lined up- Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.