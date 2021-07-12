Arjun Kapoor Feels Strange When Janhvi Addresses Him With This Name; 'It Still Feels Very New To Me'

During a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, Arjun Kapoor made a surprising revelation about his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and said he feels strange when the Dhadak actress addresses him as 'Arjun Bhaiya'.

"It sounds a bit religious also, Brother Arjun. The thing is, 'Arjun bhaiyya' still sounds very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me 'bhai' in a very strange way. 'Arjun bhaiyya' is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually," said Arjun.

He further added that he never insisted Janhvi or Khushi to address him in a certain way.

"I think it just comes very naturally to Janhvi to call me 'Arjun bhaiyya' because I have never even told her, 'You should call me this' or call me that," asserted Arjun.

Not so long ago, Arjun had opened about his parents' separation and revealed how he dealt with his father's second marriage.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, he had said, "To be asked by kids, your best friends in school 'how does it feel having a new mom?' it's not easy. It makes you go into a shell. You become more vulnerable about things. Again this is not to create sympathy or a sad story. This is the reality...I fought through it."

With respect to work, Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from Bhoot Police, he has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns in his kitty, wherein he will share screen space with John Abraham and Disha Patani.