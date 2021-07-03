Arjun Kapoor Recalls Facing A Hard Time When His Best Friends In School Asked Him About His 'New Mom' Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor has never shied away from talking about his troubled childhood post the separation of his parents Boney and late Mona Shourie Kapoor. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor opened up going through 'personal anguish, trauma and upheavals' while growing up.

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun recalled how his best friends in school would ask him about his 'new mom' late actress Sridevi. Post his separation from Arjun's mother Mona, Boney had tied the knot with the Judaai actress.

Recalling those times, Arjun said that it was hard for him as his father who was a high-profile man had chosen to be with a woman who was one of India's biggest superstars.

The actor told the news portal, "I have gone through personal anguish. I have gone through personal trauma. I have gone through personal upheavals...Growing up as a kid I had to go through the separation of parents...At that point, it was very hard because my father was a high profile man...and the woman he chose to be with was the biggest superstar India has seen if you combine perhaps all the stardom of all the young actors today you would have her star status. So it was very very high profile."

He further added that those tough times made him go into a shell and become more vulnerable about things, but he fought through them.

"To be asked by kids, your best friends in school 'how does it feel having a new mom?' it's not easy. It makes you go into a shell. You become more vulnerable about things. Again this is not to create sympathy or a sad story. This is the reality...I fought through it," Bollywood Bubble quoted Arjun as saying.

With respect to Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.