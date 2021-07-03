Arjun Kapoor On His Equation With Janhvi-Khushi: I Don't Want To Sell A Fake Lie That Everything Is Perfect

Arjun Kapoor has always stood by his family in toughest of times despite the ups and downs in his life during his growing years after his father Boney Kapoor separated from his mother Mona Kapoor and got married to actress Sridevi.

Post Sridevi's untimely demise in Dubai in 2018, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor and his sister Anshula have been a strong pillar of support to their his half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The family has gotten closer and are often spotted hanging out at each other's houses.

However in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun opened up on his equation with Janhvi and Khushi and said that they are still different families who are trying to merge and co-exist with each other. The actor further said that he doesn't want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect.

"If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It's not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don't want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can't be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out," the news portal quoted him as saying.

Arjun said they will always be like broken pieces, trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other's life. He further called imperfection quite 'fascinating' as it helps one to co-exist and learn to respect the difference.

The Half Girlfriend actor said, "There are two very bad moments in our lives which have got us together. We will always be like broken pieces; trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other's life. We are a support system to each other. We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we are matured adults. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating, because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way we are very similar too as we have our dad's genes."

Speaking about work, Arjun had two releases this year, Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The latter won him some rave reviews for his portrayal of a corrupt Haryanvi cop.