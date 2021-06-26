Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Others Extend Warm Wishes To The Actor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday today (June 26). While the actor threw a birthday bash for his close friends from the industry, his fans and many other celebs have been extending warm wishes for the actor. Take a look at some fraternity pals of Arjun flooding him with lovely birthday wishes.

Arjun Kapoor's Ki And Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a black and white picture of him. She captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday Arj. Big love always." Take a look.

Anushka Sharma also shared a beautiful picture of herself with the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor. She captioned it saying, "Happy Birthday Joon. May this year bring you, even more, love, success and happiness." Take a look at her post.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram story to share a birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor. He shared a quirky picture of himself with Arjun. Ayushmann also complemented the post with the popular song 'Chaandaniya' from Arjun Kapoor's movie 2 States. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Katrina Kaif who is known to share a close bond with the Panipat actor also shared a delightful birthday wish for him. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress shared a handsome picture of Arjun from one of his earlier photoshoots. She captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor May this year bring you all the more love, success and happiness." Take a look at the post shared by Katrina.

Arjun Kapoor Had Worked As An AD On Saif & John's Films Before Sharing Screen Space With Them!

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash saw many A-listers from the industry in attendance. The actor's close friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh attended the same. Also seen on the occasion was South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the birthday bash of the Ishaqzaade actor. His sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: These Childhood Photos Of The Actor Will Make You Go 'Aww'

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the movie Bhoot Police. It will also star Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.