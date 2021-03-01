Arjun Kapoor Schools Paparazzi For Climbing The Walls Of Saif-Kareena’s Residence

Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted losing his cool on a paparazzi who was climbing the walls of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's residence to get a better picture. The actor had paid a visit to the couple's home along with girlfriend Malaika Arora to see their newborn son. However, while posing for the paparazzi, he spotted one of the photographers climbing the walls of the couple's house which did not go down well the actor.

Arjun Kapoor immediately asked the photographer to climb down from the wall. The Ki and Ka actor further lashes out at the paparazzi telling him how Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have asked them not to climb the walls of their home and respect their privacy so whatever the photographer was trying to do was wrong. The actor further questions the photographer on how can he try to climb the building to get the pictures, calling it a wrong move. Take a look at the video of the same.

However, Arjun Kapoor later went on to pose for the paparazzi. The photographer who was scolded by the 2 States actor also goes on to apologize to him. Arjun also lightens up the mood stating that even he had his emotions high for which he scolded the photographer before getting into his car. Take a look at the video.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also visited by Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif's sister and brother-in-law, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen collaborating with Saif in the much-awaited film, Bhoot Police. The first look of the film was also unveiled by the makers. By the looks of it, the film is touted to be a horror-comedy. The film will also be starring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. It is being helmed by director Pavan Kirpalani and is slated to release on September 10, 2021. The first intriguing poster of the film has the silhouette of the four protagonists against a spooky backdrop.

