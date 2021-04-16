Arjun Kapoor Silences Trolls Questioning His Request For Donation To Help A Boy Suffering From Severe Disease

Sometimes, social media could be a brutal place. Wondering why do we think so? Well, recently, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram wherein he urged his followers to make a donation to help a child suffering from a life-threatening disease. He captioned the post as, "A request for everyone to do as much as they can to help the little boy! 🙏🏻 Donation link in bio." Clearly, the actor didn't have any ill intention and he just wanted to help, but a troll, criticising his post commented on it saying, "Well, your one day earning could save him right away!"

Without wasting a second, Arjun was quick to school the troll and wrote, "If I was earning 16 cr a day I would definitely not need to post this. But knowing that I can't afford 16cr I have done my part towards helping him & also have put it out there after that...rather be of help and provide a positive move to help him."

When another troll tried to take a jibe at Arjun's post, calling it a publicity stunt and wrote, "I said the same thing. He's just doing publicity for his own benefits," the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor replied saying, "Actually my friend since u follow me and u would realise I'm doing this for the boy's benefit to save his life."

Arjun's instant replies to trolls who tried to put him down, won many hearts on Instagram and netizens praised the actor for schooling the trolls in the best way possible!

With respect to work, Arjun will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, and Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

