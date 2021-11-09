Arjun Kapoor To Start Shooting For Kuttey From Tomorrow, Actor To Give Christmas And New Year Holidays A Miss

Arjun Kapoor's fans were left excited when it was announced that he will be starring in the quirky comedy-drama Kuttey. Now the latest buzz is that the actor will start shooting for the movie from tomorrow (November 10). Not only that but owing to his commitment to the movie, he will also be giving the Christmas and New Year holidays a miss.

A source close to the development has revealed to Pinkvilla stating that the shooting of Kuttey will begin from tomorrow and that it is an amazing script that will take the audience by surprise. The source went on to say that the Sardaar Ka Grandson actor has also cancelled his Christmas and New Year holidays to complete the shooting of the movie. Arjun Kapoor is also prepping for his character in the movie and is excited for it to go on floors.

The movie will be helmed by director Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasman and will also mark his directorial debut in Bollywood. The official tagline of the film read as, "Neither do they bark, nor do they growl. They just bite." It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It has been penned by Vishal Bharadwaj and Aasman.

Apart from Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in The Lady Killer that will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. The 2 States actor had recently credited his interesting line-up of movies to the success of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. In a statement, the actor had said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been a game-changer for my career. It presented me in a radical way which audiences had never seen before and I'm deeply thankful that they loved my performance in the film."

Arjun Kapoor further added how the success of the movie opened several doors for him. The Namastey England actor went on to say, "The success of SAPF has opened several doors for me with filmmakers wanting to cast me in their eclectic visions. The Ladykiller and Kuttey are prime examples of how the industry is looking at me today and as an actor, I couldn't be more fortunate."