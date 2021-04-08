Arjun Rampal’s Birthday Wish For Ladylove Gabriella Demetriades Is All Things Love

Arjun Rampal took to his social media to share a beautiful birthday wish for his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. He shared some lovely pictures of her with their son Arik. Along with the same, the actor also left a sweet message for Gabriella.

Talking about the same, Arjun shared a picture wherein Gabriella can be seen holding Arik and posing for the camera. She looks pretty in cream-coloured attire while Arik looks adorable in a grey t-shirt. The Rock On actor shared another picture of the mother-son duo in the post.

Along with the same, Arjun went on to share a gorgeous picture of Gabriella from one of her photoshoots. She can be seen sporting a sleeveless golden blouse and a lehenga that she has paired up with a light grey embellished dupatta and statement jewellery. Lastly, the Om Shanti Om actor shared an endearing picture of him posing with Gabriella against the backdrop of red lighting.

Arjun captioned the post stating, "Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more every day" along with some red heart emojis. Actor Kim Sharma also dropped a birthday wish for Gabriella under the post. Take a look at the birthday wish by Arjun.

Meanwhile, Arjun time and again wins the internet by sharing some delightful pictures and videos of his little munchkin Arik. Recently he shared a video of his son goofing around as he visibly looks sleepy. Arik can be seen going under the table trying to fall asleep when his doting father begins to shower him with kisses on the cheeks.

The cutie patootie can be seen enjoying the affection by his father and his expressions make the video nothing less than a visual delight. Fans were quick to shower loads of love on the post. Arjun captioned it stating, "Good night and golden dreams." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal has wrapped up the film The Rapist which has been helmed by Aparna Sen. The movie also stars Aparna's daughter and actor Konkona Sen Sharma alongside Arjun. Apart from that, Arjun will also be seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad.