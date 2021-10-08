Aryan Khan's Arrest: Gauri Khan Has Kept Herself Strong In The Last One Week, Says Farah Khan

Today would have been a grand celebration day in Mannat, as Gauri Khan's birthday falls on October 8, but fate had something else in the store for the Khans. On October 2, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Ever since Aryan's name got highlighted in media for all the wrong reasons, social media has become a platform of debate on Aryan Khan's drugs case. While some are coming out in support of him, others are downright disappointed in him and are slamming him mercilessly.

Picture Courtesy- Farah Khan

Amid all the chaos, as Gauri turns a year older today, her close friend Farah Khan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her on her Instagram page. She shared a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh from a recent ad shoot and captioned it as, "The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today ♥️♥️♥️. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder."

Reacting to Farah Khan's post, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "True." Earlier, Sussanne also came out in support of Aryan and said that he was at a wrong place at a wrong time.

Hrithik on the other hand, also came out in support of Aryan and penned a long note for him on his Instagram page, wherein he encouraged him to deal with the rough days of life. However, his post didn't go down well with many of his fans, and they criticised him for defending Aryan.

