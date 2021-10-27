Aryan Khan Drug Case: Star Kid's Co-Accused Avin Sahu And Manish Rajgarhiya Get Bail

The ongoing alleged drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan saw the star kid's bail being rejected on yesterday's hearing and the bail plea is expected to be continued today (October 27). However, the case saw Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgarhiya who were the star kid's co-accused get bail. The two became the first people to get bail in the case on October 26.

Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgarhiya got bail with a bail bond of Rs 50,000. According to a news report in ETimes, the order for the same was passed by Special Judge VV Patil. Avin was represented by advocate Sana Raees Khan who had argued that the case involving her client and Aryan Khan was different. The report stated that the only evidence against Sahu was his own statement which he had later retracted.

Manish Rajgarhya was represented by advocate Tareq Sayed who argued that his client was found with 2.4 gms of Ganja. The lawyer argued that ever since his client's arrest, no new material had come up and that he was only arrested for consumption. The advocate further presented that the passing of the substances between the buyer and seller should be established through investigation and that there should be a common objective between all the alleged accused towards a conspiracy.

Even though Advait Sethna, the Special Public Prosecutor initially opposed the arguments, both Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgarhya were granted bail. Now, all eyes are on Aryan Khan's hearing that will be continued today. The decision of continuing the hearing today was taken after Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer and the ASG said that they will need 45 minutes each for their arguments.

According to a news report in News18, Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General Of India who appeared on Aryan Khan's behalf told the court during the hearing that his client was not a customer and had been invited on the cruise as a special guest. Rohatgi told the HC bench, "In fact, no drugs were recovered from him and no medical test was done to prove he had even consumed." He further argued that the star kid's case will go under sections 8(c), 27 and 20(b) and not Section 27A.