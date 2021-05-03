Bhumi Pednekar Urges People To Do Their Bit, Reveals She Lost Two People Within 24 Hours To COVID-19

Bhumi Pednekar who recently recovered from COVID-19 revealed that she lost two people to the deadly virus within a span of 24 hours. The actress extended support to her fans and social media followers and urged them to do their bit.

On Sunday, Bhumi took to Twitter and shared how the pandemic has been affecting her. She wrote, "Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I've spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can't wait for this to be over. Please do your bit."

Bhumi who has been vocal about extending help to all those in need, recently collaborated with a leading crowdfunding platform to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients. Bhumi along with her sister Samiksha joined hands for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative. She often shares detailed information about reliable resources on her social media platforms, and has been retweeting posts of people who are in need.

Bhumi Pednekar said India is "crippling with the second wave of COVID 19". The actress in a statement also expressed concern for caregivers of COVID patients, who are working hard to make beds, oxygen, or lifesaving expensive COVID drugs available to the patients.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in a thriller drama titled Durgamati. The film released on Amazon Prime Video was a remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Bhumi will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the rom-com drama Badhaai Do directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Recently, the actress was busy shooting for Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal amid which she tested positive for COVID-19.

She is also set to appear in Karan Johar's awaited directorial return Takht. Currently, the film has been put on hold.