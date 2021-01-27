Bobby Deol On Gupt: Luckily There Were No Mobile Phones At That Time Or People Would Have Given Spoilers

In his career spanning more than two decades, Bobby Deol has been a part of many memorable films. The actor who turns 52 today (January 27, 2021), in a recent interview with ETimes recalled some of his past hit movies and shared his memories about them. The actor also opened up about his signature long hair while speaking with the tabloid.

Speaking about one of his cult hits Gupt, Bobby said that the film had the most awesome soundtrack. "The most talked-about film of its time. Luckily there were no mobile phones that time or else people would have gone and given spoilers," the actor was quoted as saying while referring to the identity of the killer in the film.

Rajiv Rai's suspense thriller Gupt stars Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala in leading roles. Known for its chartbuster music, Kajol became the first actress to win the Filmfare Award for Best Villain, a category where only male actors had been winning till then.

Bobby Deol also spoke about another hit film of his, Abbas Mastan's action thriller Soldier in which he was paired opposite Preity Zinta. Talking about the film, Bobby called Soldier the most action and stylised film ever. "My relationship with Abbas and Mustaan began with this film. I was very lucky to meet them. I am really proud of my film," he told the daily.

Be it in songs like 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' or 'Soldier Soldier', there's a separate fan-following for Bobby Deol's peculiar dance style. "I am not a perfect dancer. I am not someone who is perfect with moves. I am not like Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff who are extremely amazing dancers. But I don't think it is about being a perfect dancer, it is about how you enjoy the song. Even my brother is not a good dancer, but when he does the steps, people enjoy seeing him and the same thing goes for my dad, even though he is not a great dancer but whenever he dances people go crazy looking at him. So it's all about enjoying it," Bobby told ETimes.

In the same interview, Bobby also opened up about his signature long hair and said, "All my co-stars loved my curly hair. I always wanted straight hair but everybody loved my curly hair and complimented me for my look. People would think only Bobby Deol could carry long hair. My image is such that it just looked best on me."

With respect to Bobby Deol's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Anil Sharma's Apne 2 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol To Play A Negative Character In Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next?

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Says He Became Alcoholic During His Darkest Phase; 'My Family Looked At Me With Sadness'