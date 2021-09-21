Bobby Deol Says Ajnabee Was Way Ahead Of Its Time When It Released; 'It Changed A Lot Of Things'

'Everything is planned.' Who can forget Akshay Kumar's famous dialogue from Abbas Mustan's 2001 mystery thriller Ajnabee! Besides Kumar, the film also starred Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu in leading roles. Besides the twists and turns in the plot, the film had also caught attention with the plot device of 'wife swapping' in its narrative.

Ajnabee clocks 20 years today (September 21, 2021). In a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Bobby Deol walked down the memory lane and talked about this film's journey.

The actor shared that Abbas Mustan narrated him the script of Ajnabee when he was working with them on Soldier. Initially, Bobby was supposed to play the character who was later essayed by Akshay. But the makers thought that the Aashram actor was better suited for the other role and the rest is history.

Bobby told Hindustan Times, " When I was working with Abbas-Mustan on Soldier (1998), at that point they thought of me giving the character, which Akshay essayed, and eventually, they thought I was better suited for another character, which I ended up playing. And Akshay did a great job."

Speaking about the film completing two decades, the Race 3 actor said that it was fun to work on that film and he wished he could go back in time and relive all those moments.

"First of all, it doesn't feel 20 years since it was released. It feels like it was yesterday that we got together and shot this film. It was such a great experience working with everyone," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Bobby further added that the subject of Ajnabee was very bold and interesting and that it was a film which was ahead of its time when it released on big screens.

"That's the reason it did so well. At that point when it released, the film was actually ahead of its time. But now, things have changed. Now, we see a lot of different subjects being explored on screen. (There is no denying) Ajnabee was not just a movie, it changed a lot of things," the actor told the tabloid.

Bobby said that today with the advent of OTT platforms, such subjects are being explored more on screen. The actor said, "And today, with the advent of web space, he feels, "Audiences are seeing such subjects being played on screen a lot more. Now, I think a lot of subjects are bold, interesting, and show the reality and how people actually live their life."

Ajnabee revolves around a newlywed couple who move to Switzerland and befriend their new neighbours only to get entangled in a web of crime, lies and betrayal.

Coming back to Bobby, the actor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Anil Sharma's Apne 2.