      Diwali 2021: Shilpa Shetty Enjoys A Lavish Feast Of Chole Bhature, Gol Gappe And Rasgullas

      Shilpa Shetty is enjoying the Diwali celebrations to the fullest. The actress took to his Instagram profile and introduced her fans to the 'Friday binge' of a lavish feast of chole bhature, gol gappe and rasgullas.

      Shilpa who is currently in New Delhi with her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, shared clips of enjoying a bowl full of rasgulla. As she ate a piece, she said, "It's not Sunday but it's New Year. Happy Diwali. Friday binge! Diwali manao yaar. Phir workout karo (Celebrate Diwali then workout). Bye!"

      She captioned the post, "Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a #fridaybinge #gratitude #newyear #diwali #festival."

      Soon after she shared a few clips from the evening to her Instagram Stories. One of the video showed the table laden with many dishes including chole bhature, samosas, paani puri, chaat and other snack items.

      In the video she said, "So simple. This is so little, hain na (right)? This is my friend's idea of..." Akanksha Malhotra added, "You are calling me a friend, I'm not your friend I'm your sister". Shilpa captioned the clip, "#soulsisters #simple." Shilpa and Akanksha wished everyone a Happy New Year in another clip.She tagged Akanksha and wrote "#newyearbinge #delhidiaries".

      On the work front, after Hungama 2, Shilpa will be returning to the big screen with Nikamma alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen judging the TV show India's Got Talent Season 9.

