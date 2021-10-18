Dybbuk Teaser: Emraan Hashmi And Nikita Dutta's Horror Thriller Promises A Chilling Ride

The much anticipated teaser of Emraan Hashmi-Nikita Dutta's upcoming horror thriller Dybbuk has been unveiled today. Written and Directed by Jay K, the upcoming Amazon Original film is the official remake of Prithviraj's 2017 Malayalam blockbuster film Ezra.

While keeping the Halloween spirit alive, the teaser sets the tone for the season of scare! Along with Emraan, who makes his return to his favourite horror genre, this film also features Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in prominent roles.

The spooky teaser sees Nikita's character opening a Dybbuk box that has trouble written all over it. What follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Watch the teaser here.

Get ready for the supernatural thriller as it leaves you with an unsettling mystery that looms ahead to unravel. Dybbuk is slated to release on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.