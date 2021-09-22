Emraan Hashmi's First Pic From Tiger 3 Sets Out After He Joins Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan In Austria

After creating enough mystery around his casting in YRF's Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi has finally joined Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Austria. A while ago, a netizen shared his picture on his social media handle, and now his picture is going viral on social media.

Dressed in a red jacket, Emraan is looking too suave and his picture has piqued our interest! After all, it would be a delight to watch Emraan, Salman and Katrina in the same frame.

Interestingly, the same fan who clicked a selfie with the Murder actor, also managed to get a selfie with Katrina as well, which confirmed that Emraan is indeed in Austria for Tiger 3 shoot.

Recently, Emraan shared a video of his workout, wherein he was seen hitting different exercises and looking very much ripped and muscular. Now that he has arrived in Austria, it is confirmed that Emraan's beast look is for Tiger 3.

Earlier, during the promotions of Chehre, when Emraan was asked about his presence in Tiger 3, he had said, "I am not confirming or denying being a part of the film. All I want to speak right now is about 'Chehre'. Till then enjoy the gym pictures."

Reportedly, YRF is making sure that the introduction scenes of both Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the film is huge and memorable for the viewers.

Keep watching this space for more updates on Tiger 3.