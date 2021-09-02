Did Emraan Hashmi Just Drop A Hint That He Is A Part Of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3?

Since a very long time there have been reports about Emraan Hashmi playing the role of the main antagonist in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's much anticipated film Tiger 3. However, the actor has been quite discreet about his presence in the film.

In fact in one of his interviews, Emraan left his fans confused when he said, "I will not negate that, but I will not say yes too. I will speak about it when the time is right," on being asked if he is doing Tiger 3.

Amid this, the actor recently took to social media to share a selfie as he jetted off to Turkey. In the picture, Emraan is seen seen donning a black t-shirt teamed with a matching face mask and cool shades. He captioned his post as, "Catching a red eye flight to 🇹🇷 !! ✈️."

Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

If reports are to be believed, the team of Tiger 3 is currently shooting in Istanbul, Turkey after wrapping up a major schedule in St Petersberg in Russia. Emraan's recent post has left fans wondering if he is now all set to join Salman for the shoot. Earlier, there were reports that the Mumbai Saga actor had already started filming for Tiger. However, Emraan had denied these rumours.

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head Off To Istanbul For Tiger 3's Shoot

Meanwhile, a rugged Emraan was recently spotted posing for pictures at a gym. Fans speculated that the actor's bearded look is for his role in Tiger 3.

While the plot of Tiger 3 is under wraps, one hears that this Salman Khan-starrer is going to be high on action and thrills. The espionage thriller went on floors at Yash Raj Studios earlier this year before the second wave of pandemic brought a temporary halt in shooting. Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement about this movie, buzz is that this film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma who had earlier directed Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.

Coming back to Emraan, the actor was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre which released last week.