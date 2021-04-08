Emraan Hashmi Still Gets Nervous Before First Day Of Shoot!

It's been almost two decades since Emraan Hashmi made his Bollywood debut with Footpath in 2003, but the actor says that even today, he gets cold-feet before the first day of shoot. Emraan, who has already proven his mettle with films like Murder, Gangster, Jannat, Shanghai, etc., says that he wants to do full justice to his characters hence, gets nervous before the shoot.

"With each film I hope I can match up and portray my character well. Every new character, you feel you have to learn (all over again), that I don't know anything. I still get nervous before the first day of shoot. Things get easier as you continue to shoot," he told a media agency.

While Emraan has been active in Bollywood for eighteen years, his process of coming on board any film has remained the same.

"If you have an interesting story, I am up for it. That has remained the same since my first film. It's the same process from the word go hearing stories, enjoying them, wanting to work with certain people," claimed the Zeher actor.

When asked if money has ever been the criteria to choose a project, he said that money is not the sole criteria to do a film, as it's a by-product. The Jannat actor further asserted that money has never been his first love, it's the process of filmmaking that he enjoys the most.

"But there are business aspects. I don't do films for free," added Hashmi.

With respect to work, Emraan was last seen in Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham and the film received a positive response from the movie-goers, as well as film critics.

He will next be seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

