Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Prepping Session For His Character In Kaun? Who Did It?

Flipkart Video's interactive crime series Kaun? Who Did It? starring veteran actor Sushant Singh and theatre actress Samvedna Suwalka is back with a new season to entice the viewers. The third season of the show was released on November 22 on Flipkart Videos and has been helmed by Umesh Bist. The show's first two seasons had been received well by the audience especially due to the unique and gripping interactive concept that allows the audience to don the detective's hat and solve the mystery with the protagonists. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Sushant spoke about how he sought inspiration for his character of the non-nonsense cop Adi Bhagat and his prep session for the same.

Speaking on the same, Sushant Singh said, "It would be very hard to pinpoint one single inspiration and I believe in this age-old saying that 'We built on the success of others who've come before us." So all the characters that have been created off-screen and onscreen, I think I took things from everyone and even House MD was an inspiration. I built upon a lot of things and then added my own quirks to make it funnier, interesting, bellicose, unpredictable and very irreverent. Like he (Adi Bhagat) can be also insulting towards Malini sometimes. We did not want to show a typical lovey-dovey relationship between them. So it's kind of built upon the Sherlock-Watson relationship also. I'm thankful to everyone who came before me and their performances. I took a little something from everybody."

Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Show Kaun? Who Did It? Setting A Benchmark In The Interactive Crime Genre

Apart from this, Sushant Singh also spoke about Kaun? Who Did It? being a trendsetter in the interactive crime genre. The former Savdhaan India anchor said, "I hope so that it becomes a game changer and I'm confident about it the way you've framed the question. If not a game-changer, I'm confident that we've become a trendsetter. Be it the production quality or the level of mystery and intrigue, storytelling, forensics, everything about this show will be setting a benchmark. People are now going to judge the further crime shows by the standards we've set."

Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Equation With His Kaun? Who Did It? Co-Star Samvedna Suwalka

Talking about the show, it revolves around Sushant Singh and Samvedna Suwalka's characters solving challenging criminal cases. The audience can also step into the detective's shoes and try to guess the main culprit. With every right answer, one has a coin added to their Flipkart account.