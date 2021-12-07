Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Character Arc From The New Season Of Kaun? Who Did It?

Flipkart Video and Sikhya Entertainment's interactive crime series Kaun? Who Did It? is back with its new season that was released last month. The show starring Sushant Singh and Samvedna Suwalka has been garnering a positive response from the masses due to its gripping storyline and performances. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Sushant spoke about his character Adi Bhagat's arc in the third season and how this new edition from the show derives inspiration from the pandemic.

Talking about the same, Sushant Singh said, "This season sort of we've taken a hint from the pandemic and created a story that shows that some people are trying to create a pandemic. But we've obviously haven't shown that we were shooting amidst the pandemic because that would've been impossible. Apart from that, people can expect newer stories, mysteries and harder mysteries. As far as the character is concerned, we're in the process of mellowing down the character of Adi Bhagat where he has opened up more to Malini and they've become more closer so there's linear progress going on there. Then of course towards the end, there is the big season finale that we'll keep a mystery so wait and watch."

Talking about the show, it allows viewers to don the hat of the detective and guess the culprit along with Sushant Singh's Adi Bhagat and Samvedna Suwalka's Inspector Malini. The show has been created by the talented director Umesh Bist and written by veteran TV writer Sunjoy Shekhar. In an earlier statement, Sushant had said, "I have worked extensively in films all my life across genres but when I signed up for Kaun? Who Did It? For the first season, it was more of a challenge for me to master the interactive content format. Three seasons down the line, it just gets better and better. From my debut on OTT to learning how to engage the audiences as the show goes on, exploring such interesting storylines with each season is a joy. It's a pleasure to work with Flipkart Video and Sikhya and I cannot wait for the audiences to tune in and get solving these mysteries." The series is currently streaming on Flipkart Video.