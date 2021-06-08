Kaun? Who Did It? Season 2 Review: Sushant Singh-Samvedna Suwalka Deliver A Stellar Act

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Sushant Singh, Samvedna Suwalka Director: Umesh Bist

The second season of Flipkart Videos' interactive crime series, Kaun? Who Did It? yet again brings one to witness some thrilling murder mysteries and also enables them to solve the same with ACP Adi Bhagat (Sushant Singh) and Inspector Malini (Samvedna Suwalka). Only this time, each episode delves much deeper than just the criminal case in hand. The camaraderie between the two lead protagonists and them helping each other to battle their inner demons make this season a more engaging one.

What's Yay: Sushant Singh and Samvedna Suwalka's performances coupled with the strong writing and screenplay

What's Nay: Some episodes are predictable when it comes to the unfolding of the mystery

Story

The plot carries forward from the first season where Malini relives her past traumas as she finds out who was the culprit behind her parents' death. However, she still has her mentor and confidante in the form of Bhagat who helps her to crack some complex cases. Not to forget, this time Bhagat is also an active part of the Crime Branch that enables him to get closely involved with each case.

Direction

One of the main highlights of this new season is the more nuanced execution when it comes to the backstory of every crime scene. Every suspect's relationship with the victim and motive to commit the crime is highlighted in a definite manner in each episode that commands the attention of the viewers. With each story, the director churns out the right amount of anticipation and the adrenaline rush that will not go away until the viewers get an opportunity to channel their own Sherlock. However, what steals the attention is the intricacy with which the equation between the lead protagonists is portrayed. Be their bonding over coffee or a game of chess, they appear more humane than just being gritty crime solvers.

But Kaun? Who Did It? Season 2 witnesses its major shortcoming when it comes to the predictability of the plot. You may find yourself witnessing some episodes getting predictable right from the introduction of the suspects, and that may act as a bummer for the entire whodunnit experience.

Performances

Sushant Singh and Samvedna Suwalka's stellar act once again remains one of the major guiding anchors of this one. Sushant not only shows the impeccable genius of his character Adi Bhagat in an effective manner, but also brings the right amount of softness in his character's lighter moments. One can see Bhagat's passion for coffee in almost all of the episodes by just witnessing a twinkle in his eyes while he talks about it. Sushant's performance is endearing at the same time is realistic in some of these scenes. While Samvedna's act as the headstrong Malini remains top-notch, she powerfully showcases the vulnerability in her character when she has to face the traumas of her childhood.

Technical Aspect

Compared to the first season, the editing looks more crisp and does not hamper the brief length of the episodes. The cinematography and the background score keeps the bar raised when it comes to the suspense.

Verdict

This new season of Kaun? Who Did It? promises to give the viewers a more compelling and engaging experience to the viewers. One may look forward to channelling their inner Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot by the end of each story. We give the second season of Kaun? Who Did It? 3 out of 5 stars.