Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Equation With His Kaun? Who Did It? Co-Star Samvedna Suwalka

Flipkart Video's interactive crime series Kaun? Who Did It? starring veteran actor Sushant Singh and theatre actress Samvedna Suwalka is back with its new season that has been received well by the viewers. The third season of the show was released on November 22 on Flipkart Videos and has been helmed by Umesh Bist. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Sushant spoke about his collaboration with his co-star Samvedna on the show.

Sushant Singh and Samvedna Suwalka play the characters of Adi Bhagat and Inspector Malini respectively who share a close mentor-student relationship. The duo solves some challenging criminal cases and the viewers also don the hat of the detective to solve the same. Speaking about their equation, the Chaar Din Ki Chandni actor said, "It's been wonderful, a pleasure working with Samvedna and we've grown fonder of each other as the seasons progressed. And yes, you're in a way right that the mentor-student relationship looks very natural because on-set also me being the senior and she being the newer, she keeps asking me a lot of questions and I keep giving her a lot of tips. It's a natural progression for us from off-screen to on-screen and it's almost a year that we've shot together. With our constant discussions and interactions, our relationship developed and that helped us onscreen. Also because this same progression is also happening between our character's too."

Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Character Arc From The New Season Of Kaun? Who Did It?

Exclusive! Samvedna Suwalka On Doing Kaun? Who Did It? With Sushant Singh: It's Like A Masterclass In Acting

Talking about Kaun? Who Did It? the show has been penned by Sunjoy Shekhar. The new season of the crime show will take a 360-degree turn to focus on Adi's archnemesis who will make a comeback with an evil motive to destroy the city. Samvedna Suwalka in an earlier statement had said, "For me, personally and professionally, it's been one of the most satisfying journeys to have worked on Kaun? Who Did It? From season 1 until now I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from Sushant sir and Guneet Monga while working on an ever-evolving interactive show format. Malini's secrets from the past will take centre stage this season and so this season was creatively challenging yet exciting for me and I cannot wait for my fans to experience the new twists and turns."