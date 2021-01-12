First Glimpse Of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter Goes Viral; Fans Say 'King, Queen & Princess'

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on Monday (January 11, 2021). The Indian skipper took to his Instagram page to share this happy news with his fans. Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents on social media. From Bollywood stars to sports personalities, everyone poured in wishes for the couple and the newborn.

Amid this, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas took to his Instagram page to share the first glimpse of the 'angel'. Have a look.

Here's The First Photo Of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter Vikas Kohli posted a picture of the baby's feet wrapped in a cozy blanket and wrote, "Happiness overboard... angel in the house." Fans Express Their Happiness Over The Arrival Of The Little One A netizen wrote, "Congratulations. Lots of blessings and love for family. All the best for this new chapter in your life. KING, QUEEN and PRINCESS." Another comment read, "So happy, cant wait to see her pics." Another Instagram user wrote, "Congratulations to the family 🤗🙏🏻💕." Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Good News Had Taken The Internet By Storm Earlier, Virat Kohli had shared an announcement about the arrival of his baby girl by posting, "We are thrilled to share with you all that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy this time. Love Virat."

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Anushka had revealed that the baby's nursery is gender-neutral with an animal theme. "I don't believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours. Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children," she was quoted as saying.

After being in a steady relationship for a long time, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. Last year, in August, the couple had announced that they are expecting their first child.

