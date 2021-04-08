Govinda Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says 'Apun Aa Gayela Hain'

Govinda recently left his fans concerned about his fan when he shared that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor's spokesperson had issued an official statement on his behalf that read, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Mrs Sunita Ahuja requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad."

Now, here's some good news for all Govinda fans! The actor has recovered from COVID-19. Govinda took to his Instagram page to share the news that his reports have come negative. The Coolie No.1 actor posted a boomerang video of himself entering a room and wrote, "Apun aa gayela hain!🕺🏼#testednegative."

See his video.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh reacted to Govinda's post and wrote, "👑 😍😍😍😍." Gurmeet Choudhary dropped a heart and a smiley emoticon, while Shilpa Shirodkar also dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Earlier, when Govinda had tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Sunita Ahuja had opened up about his health while speaking with Etimes, "He had symptoms of a cold and we thought it would be best if he could get a COVID test done as those symptoms were not receding. His senses of smell and taste are intact, he has no fever either. Importantly, he is eating well. Currently, he has just a bodyache and cold."

Workwise, Govinda was last seen in 2019 film Rangeela Raja. The movie was a box office disaster.

