How Much Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Would Have Earned If It Had Released In Theatres?

On August 12, 2021, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video and since then, netizens as well as film critics are in awe of the film. Unfortunately, the film couldn't release in theatres, and it had to choose digital way for its release.

Shershaah First Movie Review Is Out!

When an entertainment portal quizzed trade analysts how much Shershaah would have earned if it had released in theatres, here's what they said..

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama, "Shershaah would have gone anywhere between Rs. 125-150 crore. If this film had been released pre-Covid, then I am confident that it would have crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark."

He further said, "It has been a turning point in Sidharth Malhotra's career. Even now, people have been talking about it. Post-release, the kind of love the film has gotten in recent times is very rare. Nowadays, people don't mince words as far as movies are concerned. In that regard, Shershaah stands out completely."

Another trade expert also agreed with Taran Adarsh and said that the way people have liked Shershaah, I think it would have easily earned Rs 100 crores, and it would have been a great feat for the actor.

When Shershaah was heaping praises on social media, many netizens expressed their disappointment saying that the film should have released in theatres. When asked about the same, Komal Nahta said, "It's not that since Shershaah has come on digital, he would not benefit. Of course, he would benefit because the praise for the film and Sidharth is a lot. So I am sure that he'll stand to gain even though it did not release in theatres."