Kamal Haasan Lauds Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah; Says 'Makes My Chest Swell With Pride For My Soldiers'

Sidharth Malhotra's recent release Shershaah has been garnering glowing reviews from the audience and celebrities from the film industry. The latest star who is mighty impressed with this war film is none other than legendary superstar Kamal Haasan.

Shershaah Actor Sahil Vaid Clarifies His Comment; 'I Never Ever Said That I Regret Doing The Film'

The actor took to his Twitter page to heap praise on this Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer and wrote about how this film is a departure from the kind of films that are made on the Indian Army.

Kamal Haasan's tweet read, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers."

Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2021

He continued in his next tweet, "Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work."

Responding to Kamal Haasan's tweets, the film's producer Karan Johar wrote, "Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah." Kiara and Sidharth also commented, "Thank you so so much Sir."

Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Falls Short Of Making You Say 'Yeh Dil Maange More'

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra had said that he is overwhelmed with the positive response to Shershaah. The actor was quoted as saying, "There is a sense of validation. Going by the kind of response and love coming my way, it definitely feels like the long journey of this film and journey in general worth it.The reactions to this film is true gold for me which is more valuable than any financial or materialistic gain. This is something I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah has essaying the role of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra while Kiara Advani essays the role of his love interest Dimple Cheema. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.