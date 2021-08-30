Janmashtami EXCLUSIVE! Digangana Suryavanshi On Celebrating Birth Of Lord Krishna: I Love The Overall Vibe

Janmashtami
is
being
celebrated
today
(August
30,
2021)
across
the
world.
On
this
day,
people
will
worship
Lord
Krishna
and
celebrated
his
birth
at
the
midnight.
Like
commoners,
celebrities
too
celebrate
Krishna
Janmashtami
with
much
joy
and
happiness.
Recently,
in
an
exclusive
chat
with
Filmibeat,
actress
Digangana
Suryavanshi
expressed
her
love
for
Janmashtami.
She
also
shared
how
she
celebrates
this
festival
every
year.
Talking
about
how
she
celebrated
Janmashtami
while
growing
up,
Digangana
Suryavanshi
said,
"I
love
celebrating
Janmashtami.
When
I
was
a
kid,
I'd
head
downstairs
to
play
Dahi
Handi,
and
I'd
love
doing
that." While
Dahi
Handi
was
a
regular
celebration
for
the
actress
when
she
was
a
child.
Digangana
said,
"As
I
grew
up,
Janmashtami
became
more
centred
towards
pujas
at
home,
and
preparing
various
delicious
delicacies
at
home."
When
asked
how
she
celebrates
the
occasion
now,
Seetimaarr
actress
Digangana
Suryavanshi
said,
"We
have
a
pandit
comes
over
for
the
home
puja,
and
my
mother
decorates
the
puja
room
beautifully.
She
has
been
doing
that
since
she
was
a
kid;
so
that's
very
sentimental.
I
love
the
overall
vibe
of
Janmashtami."
Talking
about
her
upcoming
project,
Digangana
Suryavanshi
is
currently
busy
shooting
in
Ladakh
for
her
upcoming
film
opposite
Rakul
Preet
Singh's
brother
Aman
Preet
Singh.
The
diva
will
also
be
seen
in
the
upcoming
Hindi
film,
The
Battle
of
Bhima
Koregaon
opposite
actor
Arjun
Rampal
and
Telugu
film,
Seetimaarr.
For
the
unversed,
Digangana
has
also
worked
in
several
TV
shows
like
Qubool
Hai,
Ek
Veer
Ki
Ardaas...
Veera,
Ruk
Jaana
Nahin
and
so
on.
She
was
also
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
9.