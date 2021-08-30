Janmashtami EXCLUSIVE! Digangana Suryavanshi On Celebrating Birth Of Lord Krishna: I Love The Overall Vibe

Janmashtami is being celebrated today (August 30, 2021) across the world. On this day, people will worship Lord Krishna and celebrated his birth at the midnight. Like commoners, celebrities too celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with much joy and happiness. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, actress Digangana Suryavanshi expressed her love for Janmashtami. She also shared how she celebrates this festival every year.

Talking about how she celebrated Janmashtami while growing up, Digangana Suryavanshi said, "I love celebrating Janmashtami. When I was a kid, I'd head downstairs to play Dahi Handi, and I'd love doing that." While Dahi Handi was a regular celebration for the actress when she was a child. Digangana said, "As I grew up, Janmashtami became more centred towards pujas at home, and preparing various delicious delicacies at home."

When asked how she celebrates the occasion now, Seetimaarr actress Digangana Suryavanshi said, "We have a pandit comes over for the home puja, and my mother decorates the puja room beautifully. She has been doing that since she was a kid; so that's very sentimental. I love the overall vibe of Janmashtami."

Talking about her upcoming project, Digangana Suryavanshi is currently busy shooting in Ladakh for her upcoming film opposite Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh. The diva will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite actor Arjun Rampal and Telugu film, Seetimaarr. For the unversed, Digangana has also worked in several TV shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Ruk Jaana Nahin and so on. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 9.