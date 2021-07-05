Kajal Aggarwal Begins Shooting For Her Upcoming Film Uma In Kolkata

Kajal Aggarwal has started shooting for her upcoming movie Uma that will be helmed by Tathagata Sinha. The film will be shot in Kolkata and also has Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar in the pivotal roles. The movie will be bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP) and is touted to be a start-to-finish schedule keeping all Covid-19 protocols in consideration.

According to a news report in Telangana Today, Kajal Aggarwal had earlier spoken about the film in a statement saying, "Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled 'Uma'. I look forward to commencing the shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I'm always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I'm excited to share 'Uma' with all of you."

Gautam Kitchlu's Sweet Birthday Wish For Kajal Aggarwal Wins The Internet; Says Love Is Beautiful

The movie is touted to be a feel-good story and is set against the backdrop of a wedding that sees the assimilation of all the main characters. The arrival of the main protagonist Uma presumably essayed by Kajal Aggarwal gets the main drama unfolded. Earlier, the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actress had revealed to The Indulge Express that Uma will be similar to the fantasy movie Mary Poppins.

Nisha Aggarwal Has A 'Selfish' Birthday Wish For Sister Kajal Aggarwal

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her birthday on June 19, last month and her husband Gautam Kitchlu's birthday wish for her had gone on to win the internet. He shared a compilation of some of their happy pictures and penned a sweet note for her. He wrote, "Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your 'me time' so that you can have more 'us' time. It's about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is....about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while :D P.S - I'm not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice-cream OR the sunrise.#loveisbeautiful."

On the work front, apart from Uma, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in films like Acharya and Hey Sinamika. She will also be seen in Ghosty, Indian 2 and Paris Paris. She also has untitled movies by Praveen Sattaru and Deekay on her kitty.