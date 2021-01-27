Kajol Doesn't Believe In Parenting Books; Says 'The Only Thing It Will Teach You Is How To Tie A Nappy'

It's rightly said, 'Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother.' She's the one who always has your back at every stage of your life. One such doting mother in Bollywood is actress Kajol. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the Tribhanga actress busted some myths about motherhood and parenting, and shared her biggest learning she took from her actress-mother Tanuja.

Kajol told Pinkvilla that she doesn't believe in self-help books when it comes to parenting and was quoted as saying, "The only thing a parenting book will teach you is to tie a nappy! Not how to wash the bum, or pick up your child when she's crying."

The actress busted the myth that working mothers look down at stay-at-home moms and told the entertainment portal, "I always look at them with this awe, I really don't know how they manage to make it look so effortless!"

Talking about the pressure there is on mothers to be a good mom, Kajol said, "If you don't cook for your child, go to pick up your child from school, you're a bad mother if you don't attend one PTA meeting, you're a bad mother. So there are too many things that make you a bad mom and not enough that makes you a good mom."

On being asked one parenting advice she received from her mother Tanuja, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress revealed, "The most important thing she passed down to me was that you have to make your children think for themselves. That led to everything. They have to learn how to make their own decisions and find out whether they can live with the consequence or not," further adding that it would be the only way for children to know whether this decision was the correct one for them.

Kajol tied the knot with actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, Nysa in 2003. Seven years later, the actress gave birth to a boy, Yug.

