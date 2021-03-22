Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Asks Fans To Pray For Him

A few minutes ago, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram which hints that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He shared a picture of positive symbol on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo". Soon, his panicked fans started requesting the actor to take proper rest.

"Oh God! That can't be😰😰 I am so sorry for you....please get well soon❤️. My prayers are with you @kartikaaryan 🙏 stay safe, take care," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Oh no! Please take care sir😢😢get well soon❤️❤️❤️....we all 20.3 millon will pray."

"Hey @kartikaaryan don't worry... Everything will be good... Just take good care of yourself bro we all are with you 🤗 take complete bed rest ok.... Get well soon," commented another Instagram user.

For the unversed, recently, Kartik was seen setting the ramp on fire with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. The duo walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Now, with the news of Kartik being COVID-19 positive, both Kiara and Manish Malhotra might self-quarantine themselves to keep others safe.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

