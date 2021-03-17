Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Kartik Aaryan For Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake?

Since a very long time, there have been reports about Kartik Aaryan stepping into South star Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of his 2020 blockbuster family entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, though there is no official word on the film yet by the actor.

Amid these speculations, the latest buzz suggests that the makers are in advanced talks with Kriti Sanon to reprise Pooja Hegde's role in this Kartik Aaryan starrer. The two actors had earlier shared screen space in Laxman Uttekar's Luka Chuppi in 2019.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The Kriti-Kartik pairing won acclaim from all quarters and that's the reason why the makers are keen to have them back together in this Rohit Dhawan directed film. Though the actress too is keen to come on board the film, she is currently working on her date diary as team Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is keen to take their adaptation on floors from June."

"If things don't work out, it will be only due to the clash of dates, as barring that, everyone is on the same page with respect to the script, character, financials and all other factors. Kriti is trying to balance and come on board this film," the source further added as Kriti is expected to begin working on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganpath in the same time frame.

Currently, Kriti Sanon is busy shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. The actress recently confirmed that she will be playing the role of Sita in Om Raut's ambitious film Adipurush which stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles.

