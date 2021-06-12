Krishna Shroff Reveals Dad Jackie Shroff Grows Organic Food And She & Tiger Are Lucky To Eat It!

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff who is a fitness freak as her actor-brother Tiger Shroff, reveals that unlike them, her father eats healthy food not for the looks, but to stay healthy. Krishna further revealed that because of him, she and Tiger get to eat organic food because he loves growing organic food.

While speaking to Times Of India, Krishna said, "Dad is the King when it comes to overall well-being. Yes, we workout to feel good, but we mainly do it to look good; whereas, dad knows exactly what to eat, how to eat, and when to eat to be in optimal health. He grows his own organic food that we're lucky enough to eat as well. He also loves yoga and is always telling us to take a moment to focus on our breath, because your breath is your power."

Speaking about her mom Ayesha Shroff, Krishna revealed that she is a gym person, and she's an absolute beast. Krishna further added that she looks up to her mom in so many ways and strives to be like her.

"She's my training partner, and there's not a lot of people that can keep up with me. The term "supermom" exists because of her," added Krishna while gushing about her mom.

Well, there's no denying that when it comes to fitness, entire Shroff family gives major fitness goals. Interestingly, actress Disha Patani who is allegedly dating Tiger Shroff, loves staying fit as much as the Shroffs.