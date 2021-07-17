Krishna Shroff Was Bothered To Be Known As Tiger Shroff's Sister, But Not Anymore!

Before Krishna Shroff started grabbing eyeballs because of her fitness journey, she was often recognised as Tiger Shroff's sister or Jackie Shroff's daughter. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Krishna was asked if it ever bothered her not to be known as an individual, but because of someone else, the 28-year-old confessed that at one point, it used to bother her, but not anymore.

Krishna Shroff Recalls Sobbing While Watching Tiger's Baaghi 2; Says 'Doesn't Happen To Me Often'

She told Hindustan Times that she has always learnt to look at the silver lining. "Who can say they had a brother like Tiger Shroff to grow up with? Or who can say that they have that kind of inspiration in their house every single day when they wake up? Like they say, 'You're as good as the company that you keep', and I'm blessed to have the company that I have through him," said Krishna.

Speaking about her experience of growing up in a family where most of its members are related to films except her, she said, "Being born into this family, you don't choose that life, you don't choose to be in the spotlight or in front of the lens constantly being judged or being spoken about. It is very difficult."

Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Considers Disha Patani Her Elder Sister; 'I Always Feel Like She Is Older'

Krishna went on to add that as she grew up and got more comfortable in her own skin, she was able to look past all of that and get over it very easily and very quickly, but she does not think that's the case for everyone. She further added that it takes a strong individual to block out everything that comes with that life.

"I'm proud of what my family has accomplished and is still accomplishing. But I didn't choose that life," averred Krishna.