Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Varun Dhawan In Bhediya: Both Of Us Have Grown As Actors & Individuals

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan worked together for the first time in Rohit Shetty's 2015 multistarrer Dilwale. Now, the two stars will be seen sharing screen space once again in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming monster comedy Bhediya.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the Raabta actress shared her experience of teaming up with Varun again. ETimes quoted Kriti as saying, "It's been six years since we worked together. I think both of us have grown as actors and individuals. He is married now, but he is still the same, only a little more mature than before."

She further added, "Bhediya, which is a monster-comedy, is drastically different from what we did in our last project, so it is great fun."

Last month, Kriti Sanon wrapped the first schedule of Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Later, the actress took to social media to share a few pictures with her co-star Varun and wrote, "And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! 🐺 From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we've come a long way @varundvn 💖.. Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack 🐺💖 See you guys soon!!And bye bye Ziro!" Reportedly, Varun essays the role of a werewolf in the film.

Besides her second collaboration with Varun Dhawan, Kriti is also reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey. The two actors were earlier paired opposite each other in Housefull 4.

Speaking about the same, the actress told ETimes, "The first time I worked with Akshay sir was in Housefull 4 (2019). He is someone who's always fun to be with on the set. This time around, the entire team was in Jaisalmer, shooting together for 45 days. With him at work, you tend to have lunches, dinners, basically all meals together. It's like a lot of people on one table. It became like one big family. During breaks, we used to play games like housie and ludo."

In the same interview, Kriti also talked about the tough phase she underwent last year and added, After what I went through last year, I feel fortunate that my family and I are safe in these terrible times. This phase is earth-shattering, but at the same time, it's an eye-opener, too. We realised that we were running too fast and needed to slow down." The actress had battled COVID-19 last year.