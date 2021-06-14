Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Remember The Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary today (June 14) has witnessed many of his industry friends remembering his glorious work and legacy. Now, actresses Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also taken to their social media handles to share their tribute for the late actor. Kriti, Sara and Shraddha have all worked with Sushant in movies Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore respectively.

Kriti Sanon shared a collage of her first photoshoot with Sushant for their movie Raabta. The two can be seen in their get-ups from the film and one can see the electrifying chemistry between them. The Heropanti actress captioned the same stating, "The first time I ever shot with you. Our look test..2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other's path, for a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, based in two worlds. Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that You and I are not in the same world anymore. Still feels like it hasn't happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I'll bump into you somewhere. I don't think it'll EVER sink in. But I pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in." Take a look at her post.

While Sara Ali Khan shared a delightful BTS picture with the late actor. They both can be seen inside what looks like a swimming pool while presumably shooting the flood sequences in their movie Kedarnath. The Simmba actress captioned it stating, "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can't believe you're gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you're here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda." Take a look.

Lastly, Shraddha Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of Sushant on her social media account. The Half Girlfriend actress captioned it stating, "Shine on, dearest Sush" along with a star emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the actress.