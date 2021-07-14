KRK Makes Predictions For Ranbir-Alia & Priyanka-Nick, Gets Heavily Criticized

Controversial film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is often known for his unabashed social media posts and opinions on many members of the film industry. He recently made some predictions regarding celebrity couples like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as well as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. These predictions were on the timespan of their relationships. However, this did not go down well with some netizens who were quick to criticize him.

KRK predicted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stating that they are likely to get married by the end of the year 2022. But he went on to say that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will go on to divorce Alia within 15 years of their marriage. Take a look at the tweet.

Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 13, 2021

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, KRK said that the 'Sucker For You Singer' will divorce Priyanka within the next 10 years. The couple had tied the knot in December 2018. Check out the tweet by the Ek Villain actor.

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

If this was not enough, KRK also made a prediction on A Suitable Boy actress Tabu. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant stated that Tabu will never get married. Take a look at his post.

Prediction 07- Actress #Tabbu will never ever get married. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 12, 2021

KRK's predictions on the personal lives of these couples and Tabu did not go down well with some netizens. One Twitter user wrote, "Why are you predicting everything bad. Kuch Acha Ni Bol Sakte." While another user stated, "This is Thoda extra. Please refrain from making such comments about personal lives of people." A user also lashed out at the film critic saying, "You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don't have any right to comment on anyone's personal lives." Another user said, "One more prediction...you'll get beaten by the public within 2 upcoming years."

Meanwhile, KRK was recently in the news after megastar Salman Khan filed a case of defamation against him. The actor's team had stated that the critic had tried to give out defamatory statements against Salman along with criticizing his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Singer Mika Singh supported the actor in the fiasco and had also created a diss track for the critic named 'KRK Kutta.'