Malaika Arora: I Like Somebody Who Can Kiss Really Well; Arjun Kapoor Gets Me And Annoys Me

During the latest episode of Supermodel of the Year, Malaika Arora got candid with her co-judge Milind Soman and discussed what qualities in men turn her on and off. Not just that, she also revealed the last message she sent to her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

When asked about a female model she has the 'hots' for, Malaika said, "I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid."

Milind then asked Malaika, "Do you and your partner have this thing where you are allowed one infidelity? Who is that person?" to which she replied, "Danny Boy. Listen yaar, have you seen him with the little shorts of his coming out of the ocean? Uff."

Listing three things that turn her on in a man, she said that she really likes a guy who is a little rough around the edges. "Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well," added Malaika.

When asked what's the biggest turn-off in a man, she said, "A man who gossips."

In the same episode, when Malaika was asked to name one person who knows her inside out, she said, "I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me."

Malaika also revealed the last text message she sent to Arjun and said, "I love you too."

On a related note, both Arjun and Malaika never leave any stone unturned to boast about each other and how lucky they are to have each other by their sides.