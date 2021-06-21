Meenaakshi Sheshadri Says Her Friends & Family Think She Can Still Make A Comeback; 'I'm Ready & Raring To Go'

Meenaakshi Sheshadri was one of the top leading heroines in the 80s and 90s. Known for her exceptional beauty and impeccable dancing skills, the actress was a part of many hit films like Hero, Meri Jung, Jurm, Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak amongst others. At the peak of her career, Meenaakshi tied the knot in 1995 and moved to the US. She bid goodbye to films and decided to focus on her family instead.

In a recent interview with ETimes, the yesteryear actress opened up on her plans of making a comeback in Bollywood.

On being if she ever reconsidered her decision of moving to the US post marriage and quitting films when she was at her top game, Meenaakshi said, "When I decided I wanted to get married I knew it would be hard for me to continue acting, especially when I met my husband, who lived in America. I thought about working in India with marriage in America, and whether it would work out. But I decided that I could not do both. I had to finish many of my movies after getting married and I had a lot of offers but I had to decline. I think many movie makers said, 'Oh! She never wants to act again'. You know how news spreads, but that was not true. I was just taking a break."

Shah Rukh Khan Ends Cold War With Sunny Deol By Handing Over Rights Of Damini

The actress shared that she is happy and has no complaints about taking a long break and added, "I wanted to be there for my family, my children. My family and friends feel I can still make a comeback. I don't have an answer to that but I have spoken to filmmakers and they said if I was really interested, there are numerous opportunities. I am ready and raring to go."

In the same interview, when Meenaakshi was asked if she wants to emulate the long-lasting careers of her contemporaries like Madhuri Dixit and Shabana Azmi, the actress said, "I don't know about these actresses, I don't know what is happening in their professional careers, but as for me, I am like a newcomer now."

Meenaakshi said that she is looking forward to the honour of being part of the Indian film industry again and added, "It will be interesting to see what kind of roles I'll be offered and what I will accept. I think current filmmakers will want to know what I am like nowadays, what my artistic expression is, before anybody decides to write a script for me".

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Meenakshi Seshadri Pays Touching Tribute To Her Damini Co-Star In A Special Video

Further, when the tabloid asked her if she is open to working on digital platforms, the actress said, "During the '80s and '90s, I had my tryst with Bollywood's heroine roles. Today, I'm a mature and experienced person who is open to experimentation, and trying alternate avenues of filmmaking and film production. That includes web series and digital. I am open to everything, provided it suits me, my personality, my likes, and dislikes."