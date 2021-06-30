Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised For Pneumonia, Manager Reveals Actor 'Is Responding Well To The Treatment'

Two days ago, actor Naseeruddin Shah was wheeled into a city hospital. While similar false reports have surfaced several times in the last few months, this time the actor's manager confirmed the news. According to reports, Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

A TOI report said that there was a patch found in his lungs for which he is currently undergoing treatment. His family, wife Ratna Pathak Shah and kids are by his side in the hospital.

Confirming the news, the actor's manager told Bombay Times, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

Back in May 2020, there had been several reports about Naseeruddin Shah's deteriorating health. However, he had addressed the health rumours, and said that he is "fine" and at home, observing the nationwide lockdown. The seventy-year-old actor had written on his Facebook page, "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine. I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours."

The veteran actor has been one of the greatest contributors to Indian cinema as well as theatre. He was last seen in Seema Pahwa's film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi that was released in theatres and later, on an OTT platform. Some of his best films include, A Wednesday (2008) Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Masoom (1983), Iqbal (2005), Sarfarosh (1999) and many more.