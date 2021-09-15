Naseeruddin Shah On Why SRK, Aamir & Salman Don't Speak On Socio-Political Issues: They Have So Much To Lose

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah believes that the three Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir despite ruling the film industry, choose to keep mum on socio-political issues as they stand out to lose a lot. The Main Hoon Na actor was speaking with NDTV.

Not the one to mince his words, Naseeruddin said, "Obviously they're worried because of the extent of harassment they will be subjected to." He further continued, "I cannot speak for them but I can imagine they have so much to lose. They would be subjected to all kinds, all manner of harassment, not just financial. Their entire establishments will get harassed."

The actor clarified that he has never faced discrimination in the industry for being a Muslim but added that actors do get harrassed for speaking their minds.

Naseeruddin had recently found himself in the midst of a controversy when he slammed those who were celebrating the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Lyricist Javed Akhtar too had condemned Indian Muslims who supported the return of Taliban in Afghanistan and said that he saw an uncanny resemblance between the Taliban and the RSS.

Reacting to all the criticism, Shah told NDTV, "It is not just Javed saab or me, it is anyone who speaks out against this right wing mentality and it is growing on both sides."

In the same interview, Naseeruddin Shah also spoke about how a few big Indian filmmakers and actors are being encouraged to make "pro-establishment" films.

He said, "They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of our beloved leader. They also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly. The kind of big-budget films that are coming. The big ones cannot disguise the jingoistic agenda."

Naseeruddin Shah has been a part of the film industry for almost five decades and is known for his hard-hitting performances in films.