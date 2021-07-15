Paresh Rawal On Son Aditya's Acting Debut: Through His Own Effort, He Got Noticed

Paresh Rawal who has been a part of the entertainment industry for four decades, has now opened up about son Aditya Rawal's acting debut with ZEE5 release Bamfaad in 2020. Despite being a star kid, many fans found out about Aditya only upon the film's release and were shocked to find out he is Paresh and Swaroop Sampat's son.

While talking to indianexpress.com, Paresh Rawal said that he is proud that Aditya's "work is fetching him work" without any recommendations. He added, "I did not launch him as my son because I don't have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery."

He revealed that Aditya has been shooting for a Hansal Mehta directorial produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film reportedly will also launch Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor.

Paresh Rawal Turns 66: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, And Others Wish The Veteran Actor

Talking about his son Aditya, Paresh Rawal added, "Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn't need his father's recommendation."

Aditya reportedly had been working as a writer before becoming an actor. Aditya has co-written Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which released in 2019. "He (Aditya) went to NYU to study script writing and play writing. In regards to acting, he trained in London International School of Performing Arts, London for 6-8 months," the 66-year-old actor added.

When asked about giving advice to Aditya, Paresh Rawal said that all he did was he wished Aditya luck and gave him the motivation to do the best. "I know with how much discipline, focus and dedication he works. So, I didn't give any sort of lessons to him. Also, I think with this generation, we should let them find their own way. We don't need to guide them. They are smart and honest. This generation doesn't require your advice. So, give them a direction only when they ask. All they need is your support," Paresh Rawal explained.

Comedy Doesn't Work In Isolation, It's Team Effort: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal is currently waiting for the release of sports drama Toofaan, and comedy release Hungama 2. While Toofaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, Hungama 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.