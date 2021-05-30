Paresh Rawal Turns 66: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, And Others Wish The Veteran Actor

Paresh Rawal, the veteran actor turned 66 today (May 30, Sunday). The popular celebs of Bollywood took to their official social media pages and wished the veteran actor on his birthday, with special posts. The list includes Paresh Rawal's Hungama 2 co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and good friend Suniel Shetty.

Here's how the celebs wished Paresh Rawal on his birthday...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The popular actress, who is all set to make a comeback to acting with Hungama 2, wished her dear co-star by posting a hilarious throwback video taken from the sets of the movie. "Happy birthday, #PareshRawal ji!! I love how there's never a dull moment with you around😄😂 May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg!❤️🤗," wrote Shilpa in her post.

Suniel Shetty

The Hera Pheri co-star of Paresh Rawal took to his official social media pages and shared a picture with the veteran actor, along with a lovely note. "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health and good memories."

A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health and good memories. pic.twitter.com/FyeNUSbPyW — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 30, 2021

Anees Bazmee

The popular filmmaker wished Paresh Rawal by posting a location still with the Hungama 2 actor, on his official Twitter pages. "To one of the most versatile actor, he can switch from a dramatic character to a comic in a heartbeat. Here's wishing my friend @SirPareshRawal a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayPareshRawal."

To one of the most versatile actor, he can switch from a dramatic character to a comic in a heartbeat. Here's wishing my friend @SirPareshRawal a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/2T6RSEoM6B — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) May 30, 2021

Ashoke Pandit

The president of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors' Association) shared some throwback stills with Paresh Rawal on his official Twitter page, and wished the actor on his 66th birthday. "Happy birthday to my dear friend & a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. I will always cherish our journey since college theatre days. You r an inspiration to all of us.May you continue to shine as bright as ever. Can never forget your performance in 'Tokhar'with Shafi Inamdar."